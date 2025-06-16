New Analyst Forecast: $MYE Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYE. Christian Zyla from KeyBanc set a price target of 21.0 for MYE.
$MYE Insider Trading Activity
$MYE insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON M SCHAPPER (President and CEO) purchased 1,972 shares for an estimated $24,985
- JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,630
- YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,720
$MYE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $MYE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,310,361 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,632,606
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 915,378 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,920,459
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 631,463 shares (+163.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,533,353
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 328,904 shares (+903.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,923,824
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 323,538 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,571,859
- NORGES BANK added 288,038 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,179,939
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 239,694 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,859,549
