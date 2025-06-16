Stocks
MYE

New Analyst Forecast: $MYE Given $21.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYE. Christian Zyla from KeyBanc set a price target of 21.0 for MYE.

$MYE Insider Trading Activity

$MYE insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AARON M SCHAPPER (President and CEO) purchased 1,972 shares for an estimated $24,985
  • JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,630
  • YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,720

$MYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $MYE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

