New Analyst Forecast: $MXL Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MXL. Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 13.0 for MXL.

$MXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $20.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $16.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $23.0 on 01/30/2025

$MXL Insider Trading Activity

$MXL insiders have traded $MXL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED L III TEWKSBURY sold 6,071 shares for an estimated $63,154

$MXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $MXL stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

