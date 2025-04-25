New Analyst Forecast: $MXL Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MXL. Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a price target of 11.0 for MXL.

$MXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $25.0 on 01/22/2025

$MXL Insider Trading Activity

$MXL insiders have traded $MXL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN G LITCHFIELD (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $651,206 .

. ALBERT J MOYER sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $174,230

WILLIAM TORGERSON (VP/GM, Broadband Group) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,100 shares for an estimated $93,941 .

. CONNIE H. KWONG (Corporate Controller & PAO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $93,050

TED L III TEWKSBURY sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $89,110

$MXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $MXL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

