New Analyst Forecast: $MXCT Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MXCT. Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 6.0 for MXCT.

$MXCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MXCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $6.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Daniel Arias from Stifel set a target price of $9.0 on 03/12/2025

$MXCT Insider Trading Activity

$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS J SWIRSKY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 6,939 shares for an estimated $22,061

JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $13,934

ALI SOLEYMANNEZHAD (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,211 shares for an estimated $3,850

DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 353 shares for an estimated $1,122

$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

