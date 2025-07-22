New Analyst Forecast: $MXCT Given $6.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MXCT. Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 6.0 for MXCT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MXCT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MXCT forecast page.
$MXCT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MXCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $6.0 on 07/22/2025
- Daniel Arias from Stifel set a target price of $9.0 on 03/12/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $MXCT Data Alerts
Sign Up
$MXCT Insider Trading Activity
$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS J SWIRSKY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 6,939 shares for an estimated $22,061
- JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $13,934
- ALI SOLEYMANNEZHAD (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,211 shares for an estimated $3,850
- DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 353 shares for an estimated $1,122
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,592,546 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,077,650
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,390,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,030,200
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,362,542 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,719,739
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,135,613 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,100,223
- GAGNON ADVISORS, LLC added 934,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,550,355
- CHEVY CHASE TRUST HOLDINGS, LLC added 890,353 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,430,663
- GAGNON SECURITIES LLC added 850,992 shares (+431.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,323,208
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.