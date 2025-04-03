New Analyst Forecast: $MVST Given $1.59 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MVST. An analyst from BOCOM International Holdings Company set a price target of 1.59 for MVST.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MVST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MVST forecast page.
$MVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MVST stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,240,704 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,257
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,020,613 shares (+449025.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,668
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,701,061 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,521,196
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 948,399 shares (+245.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,963,185
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 641,823 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,328,573
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 553,816 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,146,399
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 539,146 shares (+662.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,116,032
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.