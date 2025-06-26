Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MUX Given 'Outperform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MUX. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MUX.

$MUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MUX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MUX forecast page.

$MUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MUX stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,039,339 shares (+503.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,847,009
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 917,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,924,618
  • POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD removed 664,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,168,254
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 624,382 shares (+4309.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,714,084
  • DF DENT & CO INC added 585,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,416,750
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 372,080 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,809,204
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 332,076 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,507,173

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

