New Analyst Forecast: $MUX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MUX. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MUX.
$MUX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MUX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
$MUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MUX stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,039,339 shares (+503.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,847,009
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 917,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,924,618
- POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD removed 664,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,168,254
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 624,382 shares (+4309.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,714,084
- DF DENT & CO INC added 585,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,416,750
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 372,080 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,809,204
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 332,076 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,507,173
