New Analyst Forecast: $MURA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MURA. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MURA.

$MURA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MURA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$MURA Insider Trading Activity

$MURA insiders have traded $MURA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICKI L GOODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,255 shares for an estimated $68,173 .

. ADAM D. CUTLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,421 shares for an estimated $25,305

CAROLINE LOEW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,076 shares for an estimated $23,885 .

. MAIKEN KESON-BROOKES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,286 shares for an estimated $17,663.

$MURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $MURA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

