New Analyst Forecast: $MUR Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MUR. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 27.0 for MUR.
$MUR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MUR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 03/06/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 02/03/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025
- Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 01/23/2025
$MUR Insider Trading Activity
$MUR insiders have traded $MUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAIBORNE P DEMING has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,651,415 and 0 sales.
- LOUIS W UTSCH (Vice President) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $269,310
- JEFFREY W NOLAN has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $233,947 and 0 sales.
- MEENAMBIGAI PALANIVELU (Vice President) purchased 1,573 shares for an estimated $41,999
$MUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $MUR stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,359,202 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,129,452
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,035,486 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,333,806
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 837,282 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,336,153
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 821,427 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,856,381
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 794,730 shares (+108.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,048,529
- KGH LTD removed 790,432 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,918,472
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 718,497 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,741,719
