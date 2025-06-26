New Analyst Forecast: $MUR Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MUR. Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a price target of 24.0 for MUR.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MUR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 01/23/2025

$MUR Insider Trading Activity

$MUR insiders have traded $MUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIBORNE P DEMING has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,651,415 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LOUIS W UTSCH (Vice President) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $269,310

JEFFREY W NOLAN has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $233,947 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MEENAMBIGAI PALANIVELU (Vice President) purchased 1,573 shares for an estimated $41,999

$MUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $MUR stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

