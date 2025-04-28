New Analyst Forecast: $MU Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MU. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $MU.

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $125.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $130.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) sold 23,047 shares for an estimated $2,304,700

APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,890 shares for an estimated $1,859,376 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $784,985 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,404 shares for an estimated $223,392.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 821 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

