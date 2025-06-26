Stocks
MU

New Analyst Forecast: $MU Given $160.0 Price Target

June 26, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MU. Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a price target of 160.0 for MU.

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 06/26/2025
  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 03/21/2025

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700.
  • SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804.
  • APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700
  • MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000.
  • SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800
  • MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 13,185,983 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,145,730,062
  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,871,200 shares (+8589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,038,568
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,543,762 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,587,480
  • NORGES BANK added 5,799,020 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,045,523
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,892,312 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,092,989
  • NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 4,134,305 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,229,761
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,031,603 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,305,984

