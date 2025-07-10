New Analyst Forecast: $MU Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MU. Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 150.0 for MU.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MU forecast page.
$MU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/10/2025
- James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $130.0 on 07/10/2025
- Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 06/27/2025
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $155.0 on 06/26/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $200.0 on 06/26/2025
$MU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 06/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MU Insider Trading Activity
$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUMIT SADANA (EVP and Chief Business Officer) sold 92,638 shares for an estimated $11,625,142
- MANISH H BHATIA (EVP, Global Operations) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $9,852,800
- SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,047 shares for an estimated $7,006,900.
- APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,319,500.
- SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804.
- MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000.
- STEVEN J GOMO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $876,050
- MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 7,212 shares for an estimated $707,275.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 909 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 13,185,983 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,145,730,062
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,871,200 shares (+8589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,038,568
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,543,762 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,587,480
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,892,312 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,092,989
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 4,134,305 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,229,761
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,031,603 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,305,984
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 3,021,888 shares (+290.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,571,848
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.