New Analyst Forecast: $MU Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MU. Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 150.0 for MU.

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $130.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $155.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $200.0 on 06/26/2025

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 909 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

