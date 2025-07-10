Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MU Given $150.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MU. Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 150.0 for MU.

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/10/2025
  • James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $130.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Tristan Gerra from Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $155.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $200.0 on 06/26/2025

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUMIT SADANA (EVP and Chief Business Officer) sold 92,638 shares for an estimated $11,625,142
  • MANISH H BHATIA (EVP, Global Operations) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $9,852,800
  • SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,047 shares for an estimated $7,006,900.
  • APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,319,500.
  • SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804.
  • MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000.
  • STEVEN J GOMO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $876,050
  • MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 7,212 shares for an estimated $707,275.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 909 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

