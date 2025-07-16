New Analyst Forecast: $MTZ Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTZ. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MTZ.

$MTZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTZ in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MTZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MTZ forecast page.

$MTZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTZ recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $MTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $196.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Philip Shen from Roth Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $195.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $181.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $188.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 05/05/2025

$MTZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTZ Insider Trading Activity

$MTZ insiders have traded $MTZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C ROBERT CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $771,670 .

. ERNST N CSISZAR sold 2,517 shares for an estimated $331,320

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $MTZ stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.