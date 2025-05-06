New Analyst Forecast: $MTZ Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTZ. Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a price target of 175.0 for MTZ.

$MTZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $163.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $195.0 on 01/08/2025

$MTZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$MTZ Insider Trading Activity

$MTZ insiders have traded $MTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E APPLE (COO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,000

C ROBERT CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $871,245 .

. ERNST N CSISZAR sold 2,517 shares for an estimated $331,320

TIMOTHY MICHAEL LOVE (CAO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $84,485

JAVIER ALBERTO PALOMAREZ sold 200 shares for an estimated $28,600

$MTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $MTZ stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

