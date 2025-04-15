New Analyst Forecast: $MTX Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTX. Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a price target of 92.0 for MTX.

$MTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025

$MTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

