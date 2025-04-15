New Analyst Forecast: $MTX Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTX. Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a price target of 92.0 for MTX.
$MTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025
$MTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 527,206 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,178,369
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 245,317 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,695,608
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 204,371 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,575,113
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 161,511 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,308,753
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 160,297 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,216,234
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 119,761 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,126,985
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 101,492 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,734,705
