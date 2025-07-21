New Analyst Forecast: $MTW Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTW. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $MTW.

$MTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025

$MTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 05/08/2025

$MTW Insider Trading Activity

$MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON H. RAVENSCROFT (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $26,036

BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $21,325

$MTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $MTW stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

