New Analyst Forecast: $MTW Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTW. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $MTW.
$MTW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025
$MTW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/21/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 05/08/2025
$MTW Insider Trading Activity
$MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON H. RAVENSCROFT (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $26,036
- BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $21,325
$MTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $MTW stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 22NW, LP removed 356,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,059,027
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 343,000 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,946,370
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 237,485 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,039,996
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 221,227 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,900,339
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 192,969 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,657,603
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 178,058 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,529,518
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 175,879 shares (+272.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,510,800
