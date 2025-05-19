New Analyst Forecast: $MTW Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTW. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 11.0 for MTW.

$MTW Insider Trading Activity

$MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON H. RAVENSCROFT (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $26,036

BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $21,325

$MTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $MTW stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

