New Analyst Forecast: $MTSI Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTSI. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 155.0 for MTSI.
$MTSI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTSI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MTSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $155.0 on 07/18/2025
- William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $154.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/24/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 05/09/2025
- David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 05/09/2025
- Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/10/2025
$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
$MTSI Insider Trading Activity
$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061.
- STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,419 shares for an estimated $3,296,836.
- DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220.
- ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,113 shares for an estimated $1,200,028.
- GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
- JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $282,712
$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 812,161 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,524,721
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 802,952 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,600,321
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 612,077 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,440,289
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 503,609 shares (+186.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,552,271
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 393,083 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,457,671
- FMR LLC added 334,796 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,606,822
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 294,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,556,790
