New Analyst Forecast: $MTSI Given $155.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTSI. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 155.0 for MTSI.

$MTSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTSI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MTSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $155.0 on 07/18/2025
  • William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $154.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 05/09/2025
  • David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/10/2025

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061.
  • STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,419 shares for an estimated $3,296,836.
  • DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220.
  • ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,113 shares for an estimated $1,200,028.
  • GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
  • JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $282,712

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

