New Analyst Forecast: $MTRN Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTRN. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MTRN.

$MTRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

$MTRN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTRN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Philip Gibbs from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025

$MTRN Insider Trading Activity

$MTRN insiders have traded $MTRN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY R. CHEMNITZ (VP General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $160,892 .

. SHELLY MARIE CHADWICK (Vice President, Finance & CFO) sold 805 shares for an estimated $81,498

$MTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $MTRN stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

