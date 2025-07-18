New Analyst Forecast: $MTRN Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTRN. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MTRN.
$MTRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
$MTRN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTRN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Philip Gibbs from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 07/18/2025
- Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025
$MTRN Insider Trading Activity
$MTRN insiders have traded $MTRN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY R. CHEMNITZ (VP General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $160,892.
- SHELLY MARIE CHADWICK (Vice President, Finance & CFO) sold 805 shares for an estimated $81,498
$MTRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $MTRN stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 174,755 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $13,870,304
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 117,584 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,594,854
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 103,050 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,408,880
- TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND CORP added 101,446 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,277,993
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 84,482 shares (+41.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,893,731
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 82,603 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,740,404
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 79,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,506,947
