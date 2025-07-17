New Analyst Forecast: $MTDR Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTDR. Peyton Dorne from UBS set a price target of 48.0 for MTDR.

$MTDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTDR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peyton Dorne from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $73.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $60.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $86.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 04/10/2025

$MTDR Insider Trading Activity

$MTDR insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 27,377 shares for an estimated $1,232,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) has made 3 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $199,860 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 3,800 shares for an estimated $182,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY E. PARKER has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $169,020 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $118,335 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,700 shares for an estimated $118,326 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 3 purchases buying 2,450 shares for an estimated $114,444 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M WARD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,620

BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,450 shares for an estimated $73,307 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,990

PAUL W HARVEY purchased 600 shares for an estimated $33,120

SHELLEY F APPEL has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $28,125 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $25,653 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GAINES BATY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $20,315

$MTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $MTDR stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

