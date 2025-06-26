New Analyst Forecast: $MTD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTD. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MTD.

$MTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$MTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $1325.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $1350.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/04/2025

on 05/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1034.0 on 04/22/2025

$MTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$MTD Insider Trading Activity

$MTD insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A KELLY sold 1,062 shares for an estimated $1,231,845

LA GUERRONIERE MARC DE (Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $1,182,718 .

. CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 790 shares for an estimated $1,037,815

GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $810,805.

$MTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $MTD stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

