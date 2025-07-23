Stocks
MTCH

New Analyst Forecast: $MTCH Given $35.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTCH. Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a price target of 35.0 for MTCH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MTCH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MTCH forecast page.

$MTCH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTCH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MTCH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 06/27/2025
  • Shweta Khajuria from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Mario Lu from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 04/23/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $MTCH Data Alerts


Sign Up

$MTCH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTCH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTCH Insider Trading Activity

$MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085.
  • SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 130,445 shares for an estimated $4,037,950 and 0 sales.
  • GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 6,054,832 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,910,758
  • MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,254,933 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,953,909
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,181,350 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,458,120
  • INVESCO LTD. added 3,738,509 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,641,480
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,652,222 shares (+7237.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,949,326
  • FMR LLC removed 3,345,527 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,380,442
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,735,788 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,356,585

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MTCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.