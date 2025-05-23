New Analyst Forecast: $MTCH Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTCH. Robert Coolbrith from Evercore ISI set a price target of 32.0 for MTCH.

$MTCH Insider Trading Activity

$MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY SWIDLER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 242,209 shares for an estimated $7,960,085 .

. SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 130,445 shares for an estimated $4,037,950 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319

$MTCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

