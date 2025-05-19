New Analyst Forecast: $MTB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTB. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MTB.

$MTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

$MTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $234.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $243.0 on 11/27/2024

$MTB Insider Trading Activity

$MTB insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P BARNES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,349,024 .

. DENIS J SALAMONE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,234,052

GARY N GEISEL sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $537,566

TRACY S. WOODROW (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 2,121 shares for an estimated $468,200

CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527

$MTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $MTB stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

