New Analyst Forecast: $MTB Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTB. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 225.0 for MTB.

$MTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $218.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $243.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $207.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $216.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Gerald Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $228.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 10/17/2024

$MTB Insider Trading Activity

$MTB insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P BARNES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,228,436 .

. RENE F JONES (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 23,071 shares for an estimated $4,472,938

KIRK W WALTERS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,635 shares for an estimated $3,459,140 .

. MICHAEL A. WISLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 11,249 shares for an estimated $2,396,646

DENIS J SALAMONE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,234,052

KEVIN J PEARSON (Vice Chairman) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,469,109

MICHAEL J. TODARO (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,786 shares for an estimated $1,024,693

LAURA P. O'HARA (Sr. EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,855 shares for an estimated $956,117

GARY N GEISEL sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $537,566

TRACY S. WOODROW (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 2,121 shares for an estimated $468,200

ROBERT E JR SADLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $396,000

CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527

JOHN R. TAYLOR (EVP and Controller) sold 1,436 shares for an estimated $280,057

$MTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $MTB stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

