New Analyst Forecast: $MTB Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTB. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 185.0 for MTB.

$MTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $215.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $220.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 David George from Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 04/15/2025

$MTB Insider Trading Activity

$MTB insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E JR SADLER sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $1,229,587

CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527

$MTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $MTB stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

