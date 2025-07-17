New Analyst Forecast: $MTB Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTB. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 185.0 for MTB.
$MTB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 07/02/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $215.0 on 06/20/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 05/19/2025
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $220.0 on 04/15/2025
- David George from Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 04/15/2025
$MTB Insider Trading Activity
$MTB insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT E JR SADLER sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $1,229,587
- CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527
$MTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $MTB stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 4,261,730 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $761,784,237
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,460,315 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,781,306
- FMR LLC removed 2,094,224 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $374,342,540
- STATE STREET CORP removed 968,891 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,189,266
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 819,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,533,887
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 746,309 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,402,733
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 700,716 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $135,931,896
