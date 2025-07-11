New Analyst Forecast: $MTAL Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTAL. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MTAL.

$MTAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.625.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital set a target price of $12.25 on 06/03/2025

Eric Winmill from Scotiabank set a target price of $13.0 on 05/27/2025

$MTAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $MTAL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

