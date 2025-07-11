New Analyst Forecast: $MTAL Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MTAL. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MTAL.
$MTAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.625.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital set a target price of $12.25 on 06/03/2025
- Eric Winmill from Scotiabank set a target price of $13.0 on 05/27/2025
$MTAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $MTAL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,907,841 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,200,803
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,302,310 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,424,037
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 782,589 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,465,899
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 330,901 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,156,795
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 294,976 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,814,071
- SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 237,023 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,261,199
- MUDITA ADVISORS LLP added 120,600 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,150,524
