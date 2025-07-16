New Analyst Forecast: $MT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MT. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $MT.
$MT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MT forecast page.
$MT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.95.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Greene from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $31.7 on 04/10/2025
- Cole Hathorn from Jefferies set a target price of $36.2 on 03/26/2025
$MT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $MT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,297,300 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,427,105
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,231,986 shares (+3924.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,542,796
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 999,025 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,821,871
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 802,226 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,144,220
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 609,982 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,597,980
- TOWLE & CO removed 481,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,884,293
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 431,474 shares (+8845.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,448,024
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.