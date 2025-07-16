New Analyst Forecast: $MSIF Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSIF. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 16.5 for MSIF.

$MSIF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSIF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSIF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.75.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $16.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $17.5 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 02/24/2025

