New Analyst Forecast: $MSGS Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSGS. Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 215.0 for MSGS.

$MSGS Insider Trading Activity

$MSGS insiders have traded $MSGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 36,922 shares for an estimated $7,003,413 .

. JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN (Executive Chairman / CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,544 shares for an estimated $3,058,224.

$MSGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $MSGS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.