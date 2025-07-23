New Analyst Forecast: $MSCI Given $533.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSCI. Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a price target of 533.0 for MSCI.

$MSCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSCI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MSCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $650.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $533.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Alexander Hess from JP Morgan set a target price of $680.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $700.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Motemeden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $631.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $675.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $585.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $650.0 on 04/04/2025

$MSCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$MSCI Insider Trading Activity

$MSCI insiders have traded $MSCI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CD BAER PETTIT (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $8,225,984 .

. HENRY A FERNANDEZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,300 shares for an estimated $3,044,902 and 0 sales.

$MSCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of $MSCI stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

