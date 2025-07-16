Stocks
MSA

New Analyst Forecast: $MSA Given 'Hold' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSA. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MSA.

$MSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$MSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stanley Elliott from Stifel set a target price of $182.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $183.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $161.0 on 04/15/2025

$MSA Insider Trading Activity

$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NISHAN J. VARTANIAN sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,839,600
  • JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003

$MSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

