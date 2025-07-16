New Analyst Forecast: $MSA Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSA. Stifel gave a rating of 'Hold' for $MSA.
$MSA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
$MSA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stanley Elliott from Stifel set a target price of $182.0 on 07/16/2025
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $183.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $195.0 on 05/01/2025
- Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $161.0 on 04/15/2025
$MSA Insider Trading Activity
$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NISHAN J. VARTANIAN sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,839,600
- JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003
$MSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 384,365 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,382,501
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 263,358 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,631,985
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 200,221 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,370,418
- FORESIGHT GROUP LTD LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP added 185,170 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,162,587
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 142,743 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,938,970
- ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 102,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $17,181,039
- STATE STREET CORP removed 75,539 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,080,815
