New Analyst Forecast: $MS Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MS. Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 53.0 for MS.
$MS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 05/16/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025
$MS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$MS Insider Trading Activity
$MS insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW M SAPERSTEIN (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,820 shares for an estimated $9,004,487.
- DANIEL A SIMKOWITZ (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,644 shares for an estimated $8,699,588.
- ERIC F GROSSMAN (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,165 shares for an estimated $2,907,846.
- MICHAEL A. PIZZI (Head Technology & Operations) sold 18,391 shares for an estimated $2,518,163
- RAJA AKRAM (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,380,175
- MANDELL CRAWLEY (Chief Client Officer) sold 8,312 shares for an estimated $1,147,554
- ROBERT H HERZ sold 800 shares for an estimated $95,459
$MS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,024 institutional investors add shares of $MS stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,636,547 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $890,955,938
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,134,346 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,354,147
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,493,033 shares (+138.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,532,160
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,209,680 shares (+2081.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,520,969
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,089,522 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,454,531
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,000,514 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,069,968
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,792,360 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,784,641
