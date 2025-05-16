New Analyst Forecast: $MS Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MS. Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 53.0 for MS.

$MS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025

$MS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MS stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 01/24.

on 04/07, 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$MS Insider Trading Activity

$MS insiders have traded $MS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$MS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,024 institutional investors add shares of $MS stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

