New Analyst Forecast: $MRVL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRVL. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MRVL.

$MRVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$MRVL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $95.0 on 03/06/2025

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 03/06/2025

$MRVL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRVL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$MRVL Insider Trading Activity

$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,313,080 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,594 shares for an estimated $2,095,369 .

. TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805

WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $811,140 .

. MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,955 shares for an estimated $262,449 .

. BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000

$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 712 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

