New Analyst Forecast: $MREO Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MREO. Gil Blum from Needham set a price target of 5.0 for MREO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MREO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MREO forecast page.
$MREO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MREO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MREO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $5.0 on 07/10/2025
- Priyanka Grover from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 03/27/2025
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 03/18/2025
$MREO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $MREO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 7,014,257 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,782,078
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 5,612,558 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,628,255
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,571,001 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,034,752
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,914,923 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,558,576
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,722,084 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,124,689
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,716,119 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,861,267
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,374,592 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,092,832
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.