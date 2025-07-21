New Analyst Forecast: $MRC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRC. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MRC.

$MRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$MRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $16.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 03/18/2025

$MRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MRC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

