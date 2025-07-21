New Analyst Forecast: $MRC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRC. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MRC.
$MRC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$MRC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $16.0 on 07/21/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 03/18/2025
$MRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MRC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,696,044 shares (+336.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,950,585
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,258,682 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,449,669
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,138,630 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,071,472
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 1,119,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,847,658
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,082,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,432,541
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,015,000 shares (+184.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,652,200
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC added 508,723 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,840,140
