New Analyst Forecast: $MQ Given $6.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MQ. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 6.5 for MQ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MQ forecast page.
$MQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MQ recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $6.5 on 07/09/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/12/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/08/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $4.0 on 04/02/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.0 on 01/16/2025
$MQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $MQ stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 22,928,070 shares (+126.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,463,648
- VISA FOUNDATION removed 12,444,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,272,122
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 9,838,704 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,535,460
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,075,546 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,151,249
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,271,334 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,837,896
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,930,068 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,191,880
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,291,530 shares (+204.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,561,103
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.