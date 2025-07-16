New Analyst Forecast: $MPWR Given $730.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPWR. Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a price target of 730.0 for MPWR.

$MPWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPWR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MPWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $785.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $730.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $800.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $940.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Kelsey Chia from Citigroup set a target price of $785.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $800.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $644.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $720.0 on 05/02/2025

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,394 shares for an estimated $16,420,157 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,662 shares for an estimated $13,800,572 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,532 shares for an estimated $4,881,497 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) sold 663 shares for an estimated $475,437

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) sold 662 shares for an estimated $474,720

KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $171,700.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

