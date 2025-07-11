New Analyst Forecast: $MPLX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPLX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MPLX.
$MPLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPLX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025
$MPLX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPLX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MPLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025
- Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 03/11/2025
- Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/06/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $59.0 on 02/06/2025
$MPLX Insider Trading Activity
$MPLX insiders have traded $MPLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAWN M LYON (Senior VP, Log. & Storage) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $211,000
$MPLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $MPLX stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 15,082,390 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $776,893,908
- KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 2,153,490 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,254,784
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,744,969 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,390,740
- INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,226,578 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,646,454
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,034,688 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,376,501
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 959,148 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,333,600
- INVESCO LTD. removed 910,805 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,746,283
