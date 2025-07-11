New Analyst Forecast: $MPLX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPLX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MPLX.

$MPLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPLX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

$MPLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPLX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MPLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $59.0 on 02/06/2025

$MPLX Insider Trading Activity

$MPLX insiders have traded $MPLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN M LYON (Senior VP, Log. & Storage) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $211,000

$MPLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $MPLX stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

