New Analyst Forecast: $MPC Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

July 02, 2025 — 10:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPC. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $MPC.

$MPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$MPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $170.0 on 06/18/2025
  • An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $193.0 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025

$MPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440
  • EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 600 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 730 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,834,501 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $558,648,450
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 2,136,760 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,304,564
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,011,810 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,100,598
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,862,674 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,372,975
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,462,339 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,048,168
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,288,117 shares (+98.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,665,765
  • CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC removed 1,268,632 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,826,996

