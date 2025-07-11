New Analyst Forecast: $MP Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MP. George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 55.0 for MP.

$MP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $55.0 on 07/11/2025

Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025

Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 06/17/2025

Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 06/06/2025

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $29.0 on 03/20/2025

Matt Summerville from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 03/19/2025

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,386,223 shares for an estimated $62,997,115 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,390 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,199 shares for an estimated $593,214.

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

