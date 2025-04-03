New Analyst Forecast: $MOS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOS. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MOS.
$MOS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024
$MOS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 11/18/2024
- Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 11/13/2024
$MOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $MOS stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,080,171 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,610,603
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,058,243 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,171,612
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,836,153 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,712,640
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,251,808 shares (+319.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,349,440
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,151,426 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,882,051
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,346 shares (+114.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,703,964
- AMUNDI removed 1,485,905 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,523,544
