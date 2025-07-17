New Analyst Forecast: $MOS Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOS. Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a price target of 38.0 for MOS.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $42.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $33.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jeffrey Zekaukas from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Andrew Wong from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 05/08/2025

$MOS Insider Trading Activity

$MOS insiders have traded $MOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE M. BODINE (President and CEO) sold 180,708 shares for an estimated $5,703,144

WALTER F. III PRECOURT (SVP - Chief Admin Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $643,140

$MOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $MOS stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

