New Analyst Forecast: $MOH Given $330.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOH. Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a price target of 330.0 for MOH.
$MOH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $330.0 on 07/11/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $266.0 on 07/10/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $347.0 on 06/09/2025
- Lance Wilkes from Bernstein set a target price of $414.0 on 04/22/2025
- Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $375.0 on 04/15/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 04/11/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $372.0 on 03/05/2025
$MOH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MOH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$MOH Insider Trading Activity
$MOH insiders have traded $MOH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH M ZUBRETSKY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 87,500 shares for an estimated $28,005,170.
- STEVEN J ORLANDO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $619,910.
- DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $484,328.
- RICHARD M SCHAPIRO sold 669 shares for an estimated $214,414
$MOH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $MOH stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,216,903 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,835,679
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,047,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,013,955
- FMR LLC added 850,085 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,009,498
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 589,338 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,122,043
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 406,905 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,030,437
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 381,947 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,809,522
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 264,664 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,177,674
