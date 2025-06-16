New Analyst Forecast: $MOD Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOD. David Tarantino from KeyBanc set a price target of 125.0 for MOD.
$MOD Insider Trading Activity
$MOD insiders have traded $MOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL B LUCARELI (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,541 shares for an estimated $4,823,479.
- CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM PATTERSON sold 28,455 shares for an estimated $2,772,370
- WILLIAM A WULFSOHN purchased 2,530 shares for an estimated $200,957
$MOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $MOD stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,841,640 shares (+293.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,345,870
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,236,563 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,906,210
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,207,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,651,141
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,195,749 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,773,735
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 720,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,481,193
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 672,960 shares (+384.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,649,680
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 659,521 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,618,236
