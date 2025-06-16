New Analyst Forecast: $MOD Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOD. David Tarantino from KeyBanc set a price target of 125.0 for MOD.

$MOD Insider Trading Activity

$MOD insiders have traded $MOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL B LUCARELI (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,541 shares for an estimated $4,823,479 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM PATTERSON sold 28,455 shares for an estimated $2,772,370

WILLIAM A WULFSOHN purchased 2,530 shares for an estimated $200,957

$MOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $MOD stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

