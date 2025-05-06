New Analyst Forecast: $MO Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MO. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $MO.
$MO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MO forecast page.
$MO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025
$MO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,050 institutional investors add shares of $MO stock to their portfolio, and 825 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,315,413 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,091,088
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,900,077 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,935,026
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,378,862 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,680,693
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,647,593 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,442,637
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 2,586,071 shares (+72.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,215,981
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,558,225 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,769,585
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,371,920 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,027,696
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.