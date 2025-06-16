New Analyst Forecast: $MNST Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNST. Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 70.0 for MNST.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNST forecast page.

$MNST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $67.0 on 05/23/2025

$MNST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MNST Insider Trading Activity

$MNST insiders have traded $MNST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMELIE TIRRE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,112 shares for an estimated $5,606,478 .

. MARK J HALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $4,988,720 .

. GUY CARLING (President of EMEA & OSP) sold 47,000 shares for an estimated $2,585,940

THOMAS J KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $2,264,500 .

. MARK VIDERGAUZ sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $212,170

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $MNST stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.