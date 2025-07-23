New Analyst Forecast: $MNKD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNKD. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MNKD.

$MNKD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNKD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNKD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNKD forecast page.

$MNKD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNKD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MNKD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 An analyst from Mizuho set a target price of $12.0 on 04/10/2025

$MNKD Insider Trading Activity

$MNKD insiders have traded $MNKD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN B. BINDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 231,674 shares for an estimated $982,304 .

. DAVID THOMSON (EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,990 shares for an estimated $190,355.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNKD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $MNKD stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

