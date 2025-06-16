New Analyst Forecast: $MNDY Given $365.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNDY. Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a price target of 365.0 for MNDY.
$MNDY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $365.0 on 06/13/2025
- Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $330.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025
$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/11 and 0 sales.
$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 908,946 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,019,309
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 851,431 shares (+102.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,033,961
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 765,023 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,022,992
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 745,686 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,321,007
- SONNIPE LTD removed 668,200 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,479,512
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 631,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,645,044
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 567,298 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,944,181
