New Analyst Forecast: $MNDY Given $350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNDY. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 350.0 for MNDY.
$MNDY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNDY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MNDY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $350.0 on 03/17/2025
- Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $340.0 on 11/11/2024
- Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $325.0 on 10/22/2024
- Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $340.0 on 09/25/2024
- Michael Funk from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 09/25/2024
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 09/25/2024
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $310.0 on 09/25/2024
$MNDY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$MNDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $MNDY stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,189,858 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,140,167
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 957,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,527,976
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 899,366 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,746,731
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 631,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,645,044
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 621,678 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,367,868
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 524,741 shares (+360.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,545,021
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 465,531 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,604,618
